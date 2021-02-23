After making her singing debut in the US, Priyanka Chopra was asked to 'go back to India and get gang-raped'

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra has opened up about the racism she faced in the United States after making her singing debut with 'In My City', alongside Pitbull. The actress recalled the incident in her autobiography, 'Unfinished', and revealed that she was sent hate mails with rape threats and racist remarks.

In her recently released memoir, actress-producer writes, "I remember the thrill of turning on the television the first night it aired and seeing myself introducing the game in a prerecorded announcement, and then watching the upbeat ‘In My City’ promo video along with the millions of others who were tuned in. From where I sat, there was no better way for me and my music to be introduced to mainstream America than through an NFL weekly spot. #GameOn!"

"My bubble was quickly burst. The excitement of having my first song debut in the United States on such a huge platform was completely destroyed by a storm of explicitly racist hate mail and tweets, including – among many, many examples to choose from – ‘What’s a brown terrorist doing promoting an all-Americal game?’ and ‘Go back to the Middle East and put your burka on’ and-years later it’s still hard to write this – ‘Go back to your country and get gang-raped,'" the actress adds in 'Unfinished', published by Penguin Random House India.