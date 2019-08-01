After 'Lust Stories', Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee, and Anurag Kashyap team up for 'Ghost Stories'

Mumbai: After "Lust Stories", filmmakers Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee and Anurag Kashyap are coming together to spread some chills with "Ghost Stories" and they are looking forward to explore the genre and experiment.

Production of Netflix's "Ghost Stories" will begin in August. The stories, directed by the filmmakers, will be thematically connected to each other and culminate in the end.

For Karan, directing a horror film is not only challenging, but also an exciting opportunity.

"I have always been mortified to watch the horror genre and have always stayed very far away from any ghost story! So to direct one is not only hugely challenging but also exceptionally exciting," Karan said.

"Personally it's uncharted terrain and I couldn't have chosen a better platform and a more eclectic collective to exhibit my fear of ghosts and ghost stories! This one's going to be a nightmare for this dream team," he added.