After 'Lion King', Sunidhi Chauhan to lend voice for 'Frozen 2'

Mumbai: Singer Sunidhi Chauhan has voiced songs for the Hindi version of the Disney animated film, "Frozen 2". Sunidhi had earlier voiced the Hindi version of the popular track "Let it Go" for 2013 "Frozen".

"It feels great to be yet again, associating with Disney after 'The Lion King', now for their mega-franchise film 'Frozen 2'. I had an absolutely amazing time voicing 'Let it Go' in the first film. The mood, the feel, the charm of crooning a host of tracks for its sequel is indeed a challenging experience and I loved every bit of it," she said in a statement.