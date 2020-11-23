After Katrina Kaif's Instagram post, Vir Das lashes out at celebs for posting videos of COVID-19 test

After Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram to share a video of herself undergoing COVID-19 test, comedian-actor Vir Das lashed out at celebrities for posting such content online and requested them to understand the struggles of people who conduct the tests.
"Celebrities...please stop posting videos of your Covid tests. From the collection to the test, you are literally doing none of the work. The fact you tilted your head back 30 degrees and managed not to sneeze is not engaging content," he wrote.
Vir Das urged: "Been seeing these videos for months now. Hear me out please. There's someone drenched in a full PPE kit one foot away from you who does this 30 times a day, door to door. You're not the one struggling. The test sucks for them more."
While the 'Hashmukh' actor didn't name any celebrity, his tweets came hours after Katrina Kaif's latest Instagram post.
On Sunday, before commencing a shoot Katrina Kaif took a coronavirus test and shared a video on the photo-sharing app.
In the clip, the actress is seen getting a COVID-19 test and a voice can be heard in the background saying 'always smile'.
"It's gotta be done - testing for shoot (Maldives flag emoji) #safetyfirst (very important instructions from Danny aalways smile')," she wrote alongside the image.
Check out the video here:
