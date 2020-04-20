After Kareena, Karisma Kapoor shares an emotional post on mother Babita's birthday

Extending best wishes to her mother and veteran actor Babita Kapoor on her birthday, actor Karisma Kapoor on Monday said that she misses spending the special day with her mom.

The 'Raja Hindustani' actor posted an adorable picture of her mother posing with her and star sister Kareena Kapoor Khan.

In the picture, the three beauties are seen standing and posing in the middle of a lush green field.