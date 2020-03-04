After Kareena and Madhubala, Kiara Advani's doppelganger is the new TikTok rage

Mumbai: A TikTok user named Kalpana Sharma has been winning new fans on the social media app simply by cloning Bollywood actress Kiara Advani.

Among Kalpana's 'talents' is recreating dialogues that Kiara's protagonist Preeti mouthed in the 2019 blockbuster "Kabir Singh".

While Kiara continues to go from strength to strength in Bollywood with her last year's consecutive hits "Kabir Singh" and "Good Newwz", Kalpana is winning new fans on social media by simply being a lookalike of the actress and copying her dialogues and mannerisms.