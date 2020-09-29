After Kangana Ranaut blocks Sona Mohapatra, Rangoli Chandel calls singer 'below average junk'

Singer Sona Mohapatra had recently slammed actor Kangana Ranaut for blocking her and called out her 'selective feminism' over Anushka Sharma and Sunil Gavaskar controversy. Ranaut's sister and spokesperson, Rangoli Chandel took to Instagram to react to it and shared a note, calling the singer 'below average junk'.
Reacting to a news report of the 'Ambarsariya' singer calling her sister out, Chandel wrote; "Sona ji I don’t even know who you are and what you do, but I keep seeing you on Kangana’s Google page all the time commenting on everything that she says. Kangana loves responding to trolls who stimulate her intellectually or emotionally. What will she talk to you about? You have nothing to offer her, she can’t stand below average junk..@Sonamohapatra."
The post unleased a war of words between Chandel and Sona Mohapatra and the singer clapped back at Kangana Ranaut's sister.
".You not knowing me shows your lack of GK, cultural & artistic awareness. / 2. Unlike your sister, I don't count on mine to speak on my behalf or troll me. So dear flagbearers of nepotism, know that you are fauds. I will call your bluff you impress the mediocre. Not me & not anyone with a small iota of intelligence. / 3. Let's not even bring up 'intellect'.. makes me laugh. Too hard," the singer wrote.
Reacting to which, a seemingly furious Rangoli posted on her Instagram story: "Your sister won't care about you I am sure you haven't been involved with them or their lives at all but Kangana is like an extension of myself so I definitely feel hurt when people like you try to feed off her fame that too after day everyday come on go find someone else now leave us alone I will try to Google and find about you to be artistically aware."
The online clash between the two didn't end there, the singer shared a screenshot on Twitter and tweeted, "Hahaha..the sister of the flag-bearer of the fight against what?Not nepotism for sure. My sisters don’t speak for me or troll for me,I have two. Also, Kangana might be impressing the mediocre with her messiah avatar, not me, surely not any basic intellect, forget intellectual."
Mentioning the reasons why she thinks Kangana blocked her, Sona added in another tweet, "Not so. Blocked me after seeing my 45 min interview with @BDUTT a couple of days ago. Barely spoke about her for 2 mins & only when pushed to. My issue’s with her? 1)Opportunistic feminism; name calling. 2)Mis-using the star system to grab other people’s credits."
"Also, dear trolls writing in to defend your Bollywood idol, Ms Ranaut, please note. I’ve dealt with your abusive lot en-masse when I called out Salman Khan & other you don’t worry, scare or impress me.Nor do most actors.They are actors. Not messiahs," read her tweet.
