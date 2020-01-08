After Kangana lauds Chhapaak makers, sister Rangoli calls Deepika Padukone's JNU visit 'PR'

Actor Kangana Ranaut's sister and manager Rangoli Chandel has slammed Deepika Padukone for visiting the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi to show solidarity to the protesting students on Tuesday evening. The actress was spotted standing with the students at the Sabarmati T-point, where a public meeting was called by alumni of JNU over the violence in the campus. She also met JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh who was injured in the violence.

Rangoli Chandel called Deepika's visit a PR stunt. She questioned that has the actor ever commented Uri, Pulwama, Article 370 or CAA.