After Kangana lauds Chhapaak makers, sister Rangoli calls Deepika Padukone's JNU visit 'PR'

Actor Kangana Ranaut's sister and manager Rangoli Chandel has slammed Deepika Padukone for visiting the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi to show solidarity to the protesting students on Tuesday evening. The actress was spotted standing with the students at the Sabarmati T-point, where a public meeting was called by alumni of JNU over the violence in the campus. She also met JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh who was injured in the violence.
Rangoli Chandel called Deepika's visit a PR stunt. She questioned that has the actor ever commented Uri, Pulwama, Article 370 or CAA.
Earlier in the day, Rangoli shared a video where Kangana can be seen expressing her gratitude to Deepika and Meghna. Rangoli is an acid attack survivor and the 'Judgementall Hai Kya?' actress revealed that the trailer reminded her of the acid attack on her sister. She also spoke about how the movie will help survivors to be brave and it is a tight slap on the face of evil-doers. She also said that she hopes the sale of acid will be stopped.
Rangoli shared the video on Twitter and wrote, "The pain still lingers. Our family thanks team #chhapaak for a story that needs to be told!"
