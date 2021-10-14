ED summons Nora Fatehi, Jacqueline Fernandez in alleged Rs 200-crore black money case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has again summoned Bollywood actresses Nora Fatehi and Jacqueline Fernandez in connection with an alleged Rs 200-crore money-laundering case, official sources said here on Thursday.

The case pertains to an FIR filed by the Delhi Police in connection with an extortion racket allegedly perpetrated by scamsters Sukesh Chandrashekhar, Leena Maria-Paul and others, involving several bigwigs.

The central probe agency had already recorded their statements earlier and they are being summoned again as witnesses for further probe.

More details are awaited.

Published on: Thursday, October 14, 2021, 12:43 PM IST