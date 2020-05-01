After Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor deaths, rumours of Naseeruddin Shah's hospitalisation circulate; actor, son Vivaan clarify that 'he is fine'

Twitter was in shock late Thursday after rumours of veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah's hospitalisation started circulating on social media. However, these rumours were dispelled by the actor's son Vivaan, who put out a line, while mouring the deaths of two other legendary actors - Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor.

"All well everyone! Baba's just fine. All the rumours about his health are fake. He's keeping well Folded handsPraying for Irfan Bhai and Chintu ji. Missing them a lot. Deepest condolences to their families. Our hearts go out to all of them. It's a devastating loss for all of us," he tweeted.