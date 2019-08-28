After intense boxing training, Farhan Akhtar finally begins shooting for 'Toofan'

The Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's directorial 'Toofan' will see Farhan playing a boxer. The duo had earlier collaborated for the biopic based on Indian athlete Milkha Singh, 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag,' which won Farhan a number of awards for his portrayal of the athlete.

Reportedly, unlike 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag', the upcoming sports drama would not be a biopic but a fictional story.