Updated on: Saturday, November 27, 2021, 04:33 PM IST

After Hungama 2 and Nikkamma, is there a new film project on the cards for Shilpa Shetty?

FPJ Web Desk
Ever since Shilpa Shetty has made a comeback in the films with the blockbuster hit Hungama 2, there has been palpable excitement among the audience to watch more of her screen. While there hasn't been any official statement out in the media about her next project, there is a moment for fans to rejoice!

The leading actress and wellness entrepreneur, Shilpa Shetty, was captured at the Mumbai Airport, donning casual attire. The star opted for a white high-neck top paired with a navy blue jacket and denim jeans. But what caught our attention was the script in her hands!

From what it looks like, Shilpa Shetty is in the middle of reading a script. While we don't know yet what project is in the making, we sure are excited to learn it is in the process!

According to a source, "The actress is looking for a challenging role for her next outing. Right now, Shilpa Shetty is busy reading a few projects and is taking time to lock a script but might soon make an announcement."

Meanwhile, Shilpa Shetty's last offering, Hungama 2, received roaring applause from the audience and turned into a massive success. The star is gearing up for the release of Sabbir Khan's Nikamma.

Published on: Saturday, November 27, 2021, 04:33 PM IST
