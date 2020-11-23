After Govinda’s statement about nephew Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera Shah pens down a cryptic post

This comes a day after Govinda's statement, where he had rubbished the allegations of not visiting his nephew's babies in the hospital and said that he has been at the receiving end of Krushna and Kashmera's defamatory comments.

"It was erroneously alleged by Krushna that I did not go to see his twins. I along with my family went to see his twins in the hospital and met the doctor (Doctor Awasthi) and the nurse taking care of them. However, the nurse told me that the mother of the kids – Kashmera Shah never wanted any of the family members to come and see the surrogate babies. Upon further insistence, we were made to see the babies from a long distance. We returned with a heavy heart, however, I strongly feel that Krushna does not know of this incident. One can feel free to connect with the doctor and the nurse on the same and get to know the truth. Krushna also came to our home with the kids and Aarti Singh, which he has forgotten to mention in the statement," Govinda said in a statement.

Adding that he was being made a scapegoat by Krushna and Kashmera, he said, "Be it Krushna or Kashmera – I have been a scapegoat of their defamatory comments and statements against me frequently – most of them in the media and some in the shows and performances that they do. I do not understand why is this slander being done repetitively and what is it that they are gaining from the same. My relationship with Krushna was very strong since the time he was a small child. My adulation for him was unparalleled and my family and people from the industry are a witness to the same. I strongly believe that washing dirty linen in public is an indication of insecurity and allows outsiders to take advantage of a family’s misunderstandings."