After FIR, old tweet of Gauahar Khan on COVID-19 norms comes back to haunt her

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Monday filed a police case against Bollywood actor Gauahar Khan for allegedly violating COVID-19 guidelines.
The civic body in a release said despite being infected by the coronavirus, the actor moved out in public places and took part in shootings.
As there is a chance of spread of the coronavirus infection among others, the BMC has filed the FIR against the actor.
Meanwhile, an old tweet of Khan during the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020 has come back to haunt her.
The tweet is of an Instagram post where Gauahar wrote, “Don’t be a FOOL in trying to be COOL ........ wear your masks! Carry a sanitizer! Maintain distance!”
Earlier today, the civic body tweeted along with a copy of the FIR, "No Compromise On City's Safety! BMC has filed an FIR against a Bollywood actor for non-compliance to COVID19 guidelines on testing positive. The rules apply to all alike and we urge citizens to follow all guidelines and help the city beat the virus.”
The BMC in its release said on a complaint of the K- West ward's health officials, the police registered a case against the actor under IPC Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and other relevant provisions.
The actor has been quarantined; the release added.
Gauahar made her debut in 2009 with the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer ‘Rocket Singh: Salesman Of The Year’, and was later seen in films such as ‘Game’, ‘Ishaqzaade’, ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’ and ‘Begum Jaan’. She also forayed the OTT space with the recent series ‘Tandav’, and won the reality TV show ‘Bigg Boss’ in its seventh season.
