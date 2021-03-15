After FIR, old tweet of Gauahar Khan on COVID-19 norms comes back to haunt her

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Monday filed a police case against Bollywood actor Gauahar Khan for allegedly violating COVID-19 guidelines.

The civic body in a release said despite being infected by the coronavirus, the actor moved out in public places and took part in shootings.

As there is a chance of spread of the coronavirus infection among others, the BMC has filed the FIR against the actor.

Meanwhile, an old tweet of Khan during the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020 has come back to haunt her.

The tweet is of an Instagram post where Gauahar wrote, “Don’t be a FOOL in trying to be COOL ........ wear your masks! Carry a sanitizer! Maintain distance!”