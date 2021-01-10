After Farah Khan and Urmila Matondkar, Esha Deol's Instagram account hacked

Bollywood actress Esha Deol is the latest celebrity to fall victim of cyber fraud, which has been targeting B-Towners for the past one month. Esha revealed on Twitter on Sunday that her Instagram account has been hacked.

"This morning my official Instagram account imeshadeol got Hacked, so please don't reply to any msg if you received any from my Instagram account. Sorry for the inconvenience. Insta Id : imeshadeol," the actress tweeted from her verified account on Sunday morning.