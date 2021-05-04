After family, Deepika Padukone tests positive for COVID-19: Reports

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 after her father father Prakash, mother Ujjala and sister Anisha.
While the actor hasn't shared an official statement with the media, reports claim that she tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Tuesday. The actor is currently in home quarantine with her family.
Deepika flew down to Bengaluru last month, with husband Ranveer Singh, to spend some time with family.
Her father, Indian badminton player Prakash Padukone is recovering from the infection at a hospital in Bengaluru.
"Around 10 days back, Prakash, his wife (Ujjala) and second daughter (Anisha), they developed symptoms and got themselves tested and the results came out to be positive," Vimal Kumar, a close friend of the legendary shuttler and director at the Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy (PPBA), told PTI.
"They got themselves isolated but after a week Prakash's fever didn't come down, so last Saturday, he was admitted to a hospital here in Bengaluru.
"He is okay now. All his parameters are fine, his wife and daughter are at home and he too will be hopefully discharged in 2-3 days," he added.
Earlier this week, Deepika had shared a list of verified mental health helplines on Instagram, highlighting the significance of strong mental and emotional health in the time of surging Covid pandemic.
"As millions of us (me and my family included) strive to stay afloat, let us not forget that our emotional well-being in this current crisis, is equally important! Remember, You Are Not Alone. We are in this together. And most importantly, there is HOPE! #YouAreNotAlone @tlllfoundation," she had written in the caption.
