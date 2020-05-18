After facing 'serious issues', Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya seeks divorce

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya has sent a legal notice to the actor, demanding divorce and maintenance over 'serious problems' between the two in their married life.

Aaliya confirmed having 'serious problems' in her marriage with Nawazuddin during an interaction with Zee News. However, she chose not to disclose the issues.

It is not the first time that Aaliya had revealed problems in her 10-year long marriage with Nawazuddin. On previous occasions, Aaliya had pointed out problems mainly due to Nawazuddin and his brother.

Aaliya's lawyer shared a video message with Zee News in which he revealed that he had sent the legal notice on May 7 on behalf of his client.

He further added that the legal notice was sent via WhatsApp and email due to the unavailability of postal services amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Aaliya's lawyer also mentions how the allegations made against Nawazuddin were "quite serious" and would prove to be "very sensitive" to the actor and his family.

Nawazuddin marital issues adds to his griefs as the actor is currently in his hometown - Uttar Pradesh's Budhana - spending time with his mother who is suffering from anxiety after Nawazuddin's younger sister passed away due to cancer in December, last year.