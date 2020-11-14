After Dilip Kumar, Pakistan to restore Raj Kapoor's ancestral mansion in Peshawar

A month after Pakistan decided to purchase the house of Indian film legendary actor Dilip Kumar in Peshawar and will convert it into a museum to preserve it in its original shape, the neighbouring country will be undertaking the same for showman Raj Kapoor's ancestral home.
The region's archaeology team asserted that they're close to wresting the building which is a century old, from its private owner in order to convert it into a museum.
According to AFP, the actors grew up in a quarter that is home to the fabled Qissa Khwani (Storytellers) Bazaar where travellers would share tales of their adventures.
The pair even starred alongside each other at the beginning of their careers, in the 1949 hit ‘Andaz’.
Kapoor mansion owner Hajji Ali Qadir told AFP he would take the authorities to court if they did not pay him at least two billion rupees ($12.5 million).
“I told them that it's an antique and the price for an antique is multiplied 10 times,” he said. “We will get more money if we build a plaza here.” The archaeology department has said it will use legal powers if needed to purchase the Kapoor and Kumar homes with taxpayer money, for a figure still to be determined by the province's financial authorities.
Earlier, in a video message, Kamran Bangash, the Special Assistant on Information to Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has said that the district administration Peshawar has imposed section IV today banning sale and purchase of the four Marla ancestral house of Kumar.
Bangash said in the first phase the house will be purchased for which funds have been arranged.
In second phase the house will be renovated and rehab in its original shape.
He said under the Peshawar Revival plan the house of Dilip Kumar will be converted into a museum and preserved it.
"It will be open to general public to highlight the rich history of the historic Peshawar city and contribution of Dilip Kumar in showbiz in the India film industry," he said.
