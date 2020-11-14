After Dilip Kumar, Pakistan to restore Raj Kapoor's ancestral mansion in Peshawar

“I told them that it's an antique and the price for an antique is multiplied 10 times,” he said. “We will get more money if we build a plaza here.” The archaeology department has said it will use legal powers if needed to purchase the Kapoor and Kumar homes with taxpayer money, for a figure still to be determined by the province's financial authorities.

Earlier, in a video message, Kamran Bangash, the Special Assistant on Information to Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has said that the district administration Peshawar has imposed section IV today banning sale and purchase of the four Marla ancestral house of Kumar.

Bangash said in the first phase the house will be purchased for which funds have been arranged.

In second phase the house will be renovated and rehab in its original shape.

He said under the Peshawar Revival plan the house of Dilip Kumar will be converted into a museum and preserved it.

"It will be open to general public to highlight the rich history of the historic Peshawar city and contribution of Dilip Kumar in showbiz in the India film industry," he said.