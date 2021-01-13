After Dharmendra expresses solidarity, Hema Malini says farmers don't know what they want, protesting at someone's behest

While veteran actor Dharmendra had expressed solidarity with farmers' protests over the farm laws, his wife, actress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Mathura, Hema Malini has asserted that farmers don't know what they want and are protesting at someone's behest.
"It is good that the Supreme Court has stayed the laws. This will hopefully calm the situation. Farmers are not willing to come to a consensus even after so many talks. They do not even know what they want and what is the problem with the farm laws. This means that they are doing this because someone asked them to do it," Hema Malini was quoted as saying by ANI.
"Punjab has suffered a lot of losses. It was not nice to see them (farmers) vandalise towers. The government has called them for talks repeatedly but they don't even have an agenda," she added.
Meanwhile, Hema Malini's husband, veteran actor Dharmendra had voiced support for the protesting farmers on social media. He had recently urged the central government to find a solution to farmers' protests over the farm laws.
The 85-year-old shared a picture of himself and captioned it as, "I am extremely in pain to see the suffering of my farmer brothers. Government should do something fast."
Before that, the actor had urged centre to resolve the protests soon, citing the growing number of coronavirus cases in Delhi.
"I request the government... please quickly find a solution the farmers' problems... the number of corona cases are on a rise in Delhi... it is painful," Dharmendra had written in a post.
However, the veteran actor soon deleted the post, without any explanation.
