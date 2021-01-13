After Dharmendra expresses solidarity, Hema Malini says farmers don't know what they want, protesting at someone's behest

While veteran actor Dharmendra had expressed solidarity with farmers' protests over the farm laws, his wife, actress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Mathura, Hema Malini has asserted that farmers don't know what they want and are protesting at someone's behest.

"It is good that the Supreme Court has stayed the laws. This will hopefully calm the situation. Farmers are not willing to come to a consensus even after so many talks. They do not even know what they want and what is the problem with the farm laws. This means that they are doing this because someone asked them to do it," Hema Malini was quoted as saying by ANI.