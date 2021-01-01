After deleting all her posts on social media, Deepika Padukone shares an audio diary to mark New Year

In the voice clip, Padukone says, "Hi everyone, welcome to my audio diary, a record of my thoughts and feelings. You know, I'm sure all of you will agree with me, but 2020 was a year of uncertainty for everybody, but for me it was also about gratitude and being present. As for 2021, all I can wish for, for myself and for everyone around me is a good health and peace of mind. Happy New Year."

Padukone captioned the clip as, "It’s 1.1.2021! Happy New Year Everyone! What are you grateful for...?"