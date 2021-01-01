After deleting all her posts on social media, Deepika Padukone shares an audio diary to mark New Year

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone left social media baffled on the last day of 2020 when she wiped out her social media accounts on Instagram and Twitter.
Padukone, who has 27.7 million followers on Twitter and 52.5 million followers on Instagram, began the New Year by sharing an introduction to her audio diary.
In the voice clip, Padukone says, "Hi everyone, welcome to my audio diary, a record of my thoughts and feelings. You know, I'm sure all of you will agree with me, but 2020 was a year of uncertainty for everybody, but for me it was also about gratitude and being present. As for 2021, all I can wish for, for myself and for everyone around me is a good health and peace of mind. Happy New Year."
Padukone captioned the clip as, "It’s 1.1.2021! Happy New Year Everyone! What are you grateful for...?"
the actress is currently in Ranthambore, Rajasthan with husband Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan, and Shaheen Bhatt among others.
2020 has been rough year for Padukone, after her name cropped up in the alleged Bollywood drug nexus while probing the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.
On work front, Deepika is awaiting the release of the cricket drama '83 Ranveer Singh, and is also working in director Shakun Batra's untitled next film with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi.
