After Deepika, now Sunny Leone has a 'pro-peace, anti-violence' message after JNU violence

Actor Sunny Leone is the latest name from Bollywood to comment in the wake of the recent attack in JNU, saying she is "pro-peace" and believes conflicts can be resolved if people engaged in a conversation.

On Sunday, a mob of masked young people stormed JNU campus in south Delhi and systematically targeted students in three hostels, unleashing mayhem with sticks, stones and iron rods, hitting inmates and breaking windows, furniture and personal belongings.

The actor said she doesn't want to share her opinion on "the actual thing that people are fighting over" but wants to address the issue of violence.

"I think that there are many things that we can do if we put our fist down, if we speak to each other and stop the violence, because violence is something that our children see and learn," Sunny told reporters on Wednesday.

She said violence doesn't exist in isolation and has ripple effects.

"Violence doesn't just affect just one person who is being violated or hurt. It affects the entire family because it also emotionally hurts them, because their child is being hurt, their father, mother, sister are hurt.

"I am pro-peace and I do not endorse violence. I am sure that there's some resolution that will come without violence here," she added.

Sunny also opened up about the devastating bushfires in Australia, saying humans are responsible for creating this "path of destruction".

The raging crisis has claimed 24 lives and around 1 billion animals with over 6 mn hectares of land burned.

"We are destroying things that are so beautiful in our world. I think it's time we start respecting mother earth, giving back to her basically what she has given us, which is the ability to live on this planet.

"I know we practice certain things in our homes that help the environment, and I really hope that people start paying attention to these things because it is only going to get worse," the actor said.