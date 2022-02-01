After 'Dear Zindagi', Rohit Saraf and Gauri Shinde to collaborate once again?

For the last six years, Rohit Saraf has been ruling our hearts. The young heartthrob of the nation made his big-screen debut with celebrated filmmaker Gauri Shinde's 'Dear Zindagi'. Why the trivia - you ask? Well, a little birdie tells us that the actor might be collaborating with the director again for another project.

Rohit, who played the younger brother of Alia Bhatt in the film, posted a story on Instagram with Gauri Shinde on Tuesday.

While sharing a picture with the filmmaker, the new-age star wrote, "Shot with this beauty today. 6 years later, here we are!"

The picture has started a wave of speculations on their collaboration on the internet. There's hasn't been any official announcement yet, but we sure are excited to watch the powerhouse duo come together again.

Meanwhile, Rohit Saraf has a packed calendar for the year ahead. The next-gen superstar is gearing up for the next season of Mismatched. He also has the ambitious project Vikram Vedha with Hrithik Roshan in the pipeline.

Published on: Tuesday, February 01, 2022, 06:58 PM IST