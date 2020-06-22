After deactivating Twitter account, Sonakshi Sinha pens a note for trolls: 'I've cut the direct source of insult and abuse'

Amid all the chaos in the entertainment industry over Sushant Singh Rajput's death, actress Sonakshi Sinha recently deactivated her Twitter account in a bid to 'stay away from negativity'. On Sunday, the 'Dabngg' actress took to her Instagram to share a long note, where she addressed the abusive trolls.

She wrote, "How i got myself off twitter and away from the negativity

Some people are celebrating like they won something... im happy for you, tumhe laga raha hai na... lagne do, kisi ko koi farak nahi padh raha. But lets face it, ive cut the direct source of insult and abuse in my life. Ive taken away YOUR power to be able to say whatever it is that you want to me, my family and my friends. Ive taken away that access you had to me, that i had given you so trustingly. So theres only one winner here. Me."

Slamming the trolls further, she wrote, "Your negativity has never served me or my life, which is why it literally took a snap of a finger to get rid of a following of 16 million people which ive garnered over the last ten years. Just like that. And im better off for it. I wish all those haters and trolls lots of love and healing, or you can continue with the hate but please know it’ll NEVER reach me."

Sonakshi Sinha concluded the note by thanking fans for their support and love, which has kept her going all this while. She requested people to 'keep spreading that love and light' wherever they go and to as many people as they can.