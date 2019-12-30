After chilling in snowy mountains, Priyanka Chopra switches to basking in sun and sand

Priyanka Chopra ringed in the holiday season with hubby Nick Jonas, as they enjoyed skiing in snowy Mammoth Mountains of California. Taking the string of her quality time ahead, Priyanka switched from playing in the snow to basking in some sun and sand. The actress shared an exotic post on her Instagram, sipping on some champagne and posing in a bikini layered with a sheer outerwear.
She also shared a picture with Nick, sitting by the waters in each other’s arms. She captioned her post as, “Life as it should be.”
Earlier, Nick had surprised his wife with an envious Christmas present. The pop singer gifted Chopra a snowmobile that she enjoyed riding throughout her chilly vacation. Priyanka took to Instagram to share a video of her driving the snowmobile while her expressions reveal how happy and excited she really is. The actress who seems to be enjoying every bit of the ride, captioned: "Santa drove in on my bat mobile!! Aaaah! My husband knows me so well! Thank you baby. I love you! #christmas"
Nick's Christmas gift has surely won his beloved wife's heart! In a separate post, Priyanka mentioned that this is her happiest Christmas! Sharing a couple of adorable photos with hubby Nick in front of a Christmas tree, the actress wrote on Instagram: "It's the happiest Christmas. From ours to yours. Merry Christmas".
For Nick Jonas, his Christmas present is his wife's smiling face! The singer-actor took to Instagram to share a photo of Priyanka happily posing while sitting on her new snowmobile. He captioned: "Nothing better than seeing her smile. #christmas". The couple seems to be madly in love with each other!
Recently, Nick had also shared a video on Instagram where he can be seen decorating Christmas cookies along with Priyanka. He made a cute 'ugly sweater' cookie while the B-Town hottie made a Ninja!
Meanwhile, Priyanka has also shared a group photo on her Instagram featuring her mother Madhu Chopra, brother Siddharth Chopra and her friends. She captioned the pic: "Crew! #christmas2019".
Bollywood's 'Desi Girl' seems to be enjoying the holidays to the fullest!
With inputs from IANS
