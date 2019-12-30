After chilling in snowy mountains, Priyanka Chopra switches to basking in sun and sand

For Nick Jonas, his Christmas present is his wife's smiling face! The singer-actor took to Instagram to share a photo of Priyanka happily posing while sitting on her new snowmobile. He captioned: "Nothing better than seeing her smile. #christmas". The couple seems to be madly in love with each other!

Recently, Nick had also shared a video on Instagram where he can be seen decorating Christmas cookies along with Priyanka. He made a cute 'ugly sweater' cookie while the B-Town hottie made a Ninja!

Meanwhile, Priyanka has also shared a group photo on her Instagram featuring her mother Madhu Chopra, brother Siddharth Chopra and her friends. She captioned the pic: "Crew! #christmas2019".

Bollywood's 'Desi Girl' seems to be enjoying the holidays to the fullest!

With inputs from IANS