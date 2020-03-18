After Cannes and MET Gala, BAFTA 2020 postpones TV awards due to coronavirus

London: British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) has officially postponed its annual television awards and television craft awards due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

On Tuesday BAFTA released a statement on Twitter announcing the news where they revealed it would be postponed.

"Following the latest government advice on coronavirus (COVID-19), we regret to announce that the British Academy Television Craft Awards and Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards, originally scheduled for 26 April and 17 May respectively, will be postponed until later in the year," reads the statement.