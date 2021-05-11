After calling ‘Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein’ ahead of its time, Dia Mirza says the film has 'has sexism in it'

When "Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein" released in 2001, the film failed to create sparks at the box office. What remained with the viewers was the brilliant chemistry of debutante Dia Mirza and R. Madhavan.

After nearly two decades since the film’s release, Dia acknowledges that the film has sexist elements.

In an interview with Brut India, Dia said that back in the day she was working with people who made sexist cinema.

She said, "People were writing, thinking and making sexist cinema and I was a part of these stories... ‘Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein’ has sexism in it... I was acting with these people. I was working with these people. It's crazy.”

"We live in a patriarchal society and it is an industry largely led by men. So, there is a rampant sexism. And I think for a large part it is not even conscious sexism because there are so many men who are writers, who are directors, who are actors, who are not even aware of their sexist thinking,” she added.

Dia bagged ‘RHTDM’ after winning the Miss Asia Pacific International pageant in 2000.

In 2019, when the film completed 18 years, Dia stated that the celluloid was ahead of its time.

"Firsts are always special but 'RHTDM' is a film that was ahead of its time, and packaged romance in a beautiful story. Apart from being a memorable start to my acting career, it has given me lifelong relationships and friendships that I cherish every day," said Dia.

Today, she is also a producer and UN Environment Goodwill Ambassador and United Nations Secretary-General Advocate for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGS).

"Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein" was directed by Gautham Menon. In the film, Dia Mirza made her Bollywood debut. The story revolves around the romance of a boy named Madhav 'Maddy' Shastri and Reena Malhotra, and the film was a remake of the Tamil film, "Minnale".

The songs of film such as "Zara zara", "Sach keh raha hai" and "Dil ko tumse" became popular upon release.