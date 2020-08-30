After buying 2 plane tickets to 'minimise contact', Himansh Kohli says his family tested positive for COVID-19

Actor Himansh Kohli took to his Instagram account and shared that his parents and sister have tested positive for COVID-19. Meanwhile, the actor tested negative for the same.
Kohli shared a post on Instagram that read, “Since the last 2-3 days, mom, dad and my sister, Disha were having symptoms of viral infection including mild fever. Recently, we all got ourselves tested for Novel Coronavirus – mom, dad and Disha have tested positive with mild Covid-19 infection. The government authorities for all the help and the advice. Hats off to all the people working hard to make sure we all are safe. I hope we come out of it and recover very soon.”
He captioned the post as, “I am taking care of myself and my family members. In the meanwhile, safeguard your family and ensure that they are taking all precautions. Even the slightest bit of carelessness can be harmful. But, please don’t be scared, a sane mind deals with all the problems better. Wishing all of you good health and lots of love.”
Back in May 2020, when domestic flight services resumed after a two-month lockdown, Kohli was among the first celebrities to travel as he flew to New Delhi from Mumbai to be with his family.
Due to the coronavirus lockdown in place since March 25, Kohli had been stuck in Mumbai wanting to go home to his family in Delhi. “I wanted to go home ever since the lockdown was announced, but I could not. I planned to travel via road but I wasn’t sure about the situation on the highway. But then I read that domestic flights were set to resume, and as soon as I got a notification that bookings were open, I booked my tickets,” he said.
According to a SpotBoye report, Kohli purchased two tickets for himself to 'minimise contact with anyone'.
“Once inside the plane, everything looked just like before. However, there was no food provided; only a bottle of water. While lavatories were accessible, we were advised against using them. I had booked two seats for myself – the middle and window seats – to minimise contact with anyone. I understand it might seem wasteful but our life is more important,” he said.
“I felt lucky and fortunate that I reached Delhi safely. My dad came to pick me up, but there were no hugs at the airport or at home. He also sanitised the car once we reached home, and everyone was like ‘Go, take a shower first’. My parents are very happy to see me,” he added.
On the professional front, the ‘Yaariyan’ fame last featured in ‘Tenu Vekhi Jaavan’ music video.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)