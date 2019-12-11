After breaking down at trailer launch of 'Chhapaak', Deepika Padukone is finally smiling!

Deepika Padukone was recently at The Kapil Sharma Show for the promotions of her upcoming movie, 'Chhapaak'.
The first trailer of 'Chhapaak', a heart-breaking story of triumph over life was released yesterday and it left everyone in tears. Now, the promotions of the movie have started. Deepika and Meghna Gulzaar were at Kapil's show and the 'Padmavat' actor chose a hot pink ensemble.
In the pictures, Deepika is all smiles as she posses for a picture. Yesterday, at the trailer launch, the actress went emotional talking about the movie.
Deepika, who has never kept back her emotions in front of the paparazzi and is quite open when it comes to letting them out was seen weeping at the trailer launch. She couldn't hold back her tears and smudged all her make-up.
It is refreshing to see Deepika finally smile and giggle in these pictures:
Besides Deepika, actor Vikrant Massey will also be seen playing a pivotal role in the extraordinary story. The movie has been slated to release earlier next year on January 10, 2019.
