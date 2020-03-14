After 'Brahmastra', shoot of Shahid Kapoor's 'Jersey' postponed amid coronavirus outbreak

After Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's 'Brahmastra', the shoot of Shahid Kapoor's 'Jersey' has also been suspended, in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

The novel virus that has created panic among masses, has also affected the entertainment industry. Cinema halls have shuts, awards shows have been cancelled and movie releases are also getting delayed. The shooting of quite a few films have been stalled. On Saturday, Shahid Kapoor also announced that the team of 'Jersey' has decided to suspend the shoot, in order to curb the spread of this virus.

Sharing the news on Twitter, the 'Kabir Singh' actor wrote, "At a time like this it is our social responsibility to do everything in our capacity to curb the spread of this virus. Team #Jersey is suspending shoot so as to enable all unit members to be with their families and in the safety of their homes. Be responsible. Stay safe."