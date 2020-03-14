After 'Brahmastra', shoot of Shahid Kapoor's 'Jersey' postponed amid coronavirus outbreak

After Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's 'Brahmastra', the shoot of Shahid Kapoor's 'Jersey' has also been suspended, in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.
The novel virus that has created panic among masses, has also affected the entertainment industry. Cinema halls have shuts, awards shows have been cancelled and movie releases are also getting delayed. The shooting of quite a few films have been stalled. On Saturday, Shahid Kapoor also announced that the team of 'Jersey' has decided to suspend the shoot, in order to curb the spread of this virus.
Sharing the news on Twitter, the 'Kabir Singh' actor wrote, "At a time like this it is our social responsibility to do everything in our capacity to curb the spread of this virus. Team #Jersey is suspending shoot so as to enable all unit members to be with their families and in the safety of their homes. Be responsible. Stay safe."
Earlier on Saturday, the makers of 'Brahmastra' also decided to delay the shoot until April.
Shahid Kapoor's sports drama 'Jersey' is the remake of Telugu film of the same name. The story is about a talented but failed cricketer named Arjun, who decides to make a comeback in his late thirties and play for India, in order to fulfil his son's wish. Gowtam Tinnanuri, who helmed the original movie is also directing the Shahid Kapoor starrer.
'Super 30' actress Mrunal Thakur is playing the leading lady. It is bankrolled by Dil Raju and Aman Gill and will be presented by Allu Arvind. 'jersey' is slated to hit the screens August 28, 2020.
