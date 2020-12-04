After being targeted by trolls, Dharmendra explains why he deleted tweet over farmers' protest

Veteran actor Dharmendra on Friday urged the central government to find a solution to farmers' protests over the farm laws, a day after he deleted a similar post on Twitter.

On Thursday, the 84-year-old actor had urged the government to resolve the protests soon, citing the growing number of coronavirus cases in Delhi.

"I request the government... please quickly find a solution the farmers' problems... the number of corona cases are on a rise in Delhi... it is painful," Dharmendra had written in a post.