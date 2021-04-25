After being criticized for 'she-man' comment on Taapsee Pannu, Kangana Ranaut says it was a 'compliment'

After being severely criticized for her she-man comment by Twitterati on Taapsee Pannu, Kangana Ranaut has claimed that it was meant as a compliment.
Hours after posting the tweet, Kangana said that she does not understand why it is being seen in a negative way.
On Saturday, Kangana replied to a post on Twitter which had posted a mock definition of Taapsee. “Taapsee Pannu is Bollywood actress known for her befitting replies. She's also called as the "Sasti Copy" of Indian superstar and Padma Shri recipient - Kangana Ranaut. She is also a member of Pappu Gang. Taapsee Pannu is a Walmart version of Kangana Ranaut," read the post.
While replying to this, Kangana had tweeted, “Ha ha ha She-man will be very happy today ....”
However, her comment did not go down well and a lot of netizens criticized her for this.
While one Twitter user wrote, “Then what's the difference between you and Bullywood? All that standing up for Sushant only to turn around and do similar to someone else."
Another one commented, "She is as good actress as you. But she is definitely a better person than you. Your support and cheap ha ha ha tells a lot about you. Shame."
"Kangana don't do this kind of tweets it's going to damage ur image please don't do. It's of requests. We all love uh. We can't see uh in troubles," a user commented.
Meanwhile, responding to a tweet which said that she targetedher Taapsee and used a cheap line for no reason, Kangana said that she didn't mean to degrade her and it was actually a compliment for her 'tough looks.'
"Being a she man is cheap ? How rude Nayan.... I think it’s a compliment for her tough looks ... why you thinking only negative I don’t understand," she tweeted.
Well, this is not the first time that Kangana has been called out for her controversial tweets.
In the past, she has locked horns with Taapsee and had once called her a sasti copy (cheap imitation) of herself as well as a 'B-grade actress.'
Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana's much-awaited project Thalaivi which was slated to get a theatrical release on April 23, this year got postponed due to the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in India.
Apart from this she also has Tejas, Dhaakad, and Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda in the pipeline. Kangana has also signed up to play the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in an upcoming political drama.
On the other hand, Taapsee has been shooting for her upcoming sports film, Shabaash Mithu, based on Indian cricketer Mithali Raj. She often shares pictures and videos from the sets as well as her training sessions.
Apart from that, she will be seen in films like Looop Lapeta, Rashmi Rocket, and Haseen Dillruba.
