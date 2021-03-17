After being banned from working for 2 months, Gauahar Khan says 'truth shall always prevail'

Gauahar Khan, who was sent a Non Cooperation Directive by the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) for allegedly flouting COVID-19 rules, has reacted to the same.
On Tuesday, the FWICE issued a non cooperation directive against the 'Tandav' actress for two months for continuing to shoot despite being testing positive for the highly-contagious coronavirus.
A press release issued by the FWICE, informed about the stringent action taken by the body against Khan.
Hours after the notice, Gauahar took to her Instagram story and wrote: "Innallaha Ma As Sabireen (Surely, Allah is with those that are patient) Sabr n Shukr," adding, "The truth shall always prevail."
The notice issued by the body read: "The FWICE highly condemns the act of Ms Gauahar Khan for resuming shooting after being tested positive for covid-19 infection even though she was advised to be quarantined. Her act is highly irresponsible and is against the strict guidelines laid down by the Government of India and Maharashtra issued for the media and entertainment industry post resumption of shootings in Maharashtra."
"It is indeed a serious offence and that she has not only breached the rules issued by the government but also endangered the lives of the entire crew members working with her on the respective shoot. Such ignorance will not be tolerated by the FWICE and it thanks the BMC and Mumbai Police for the FIR lodged against Ms Gauahar Khan, actress Mumbai for her inhuman, disrespectful act towards the other crew members as well as the government."
"The FWICE has jointly decided to issue a Non Cooperation Directive against Ms Gauahar Khan for two months and it is hereby advised to all the members of our affiliated craft to distance themselves from being associated with Ms Gauahar Khan for the next two months until a fresh directive is issued by the FWICE regarding the permission to her for resuming work in the media and entertainment industry."
"It is hereby advised to all the members to keep themselves vigilant for such incidents and immediately report to their production house, association and the FWICE, if any of their crew members is tested positive for the Covid-19 infection and ensure that such persons are not allowed to resume the shootings until they complete the quarantine period and submit the negative report for the said infection," it further read.
"Any members if found cooperating with Ms Gauahar Khan shall also be liable for stringent disciplinary action by the FWICE," the body concluded.
Gauahar has also been booked by the Mumbai police after the complaint lodged by BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).
According to the complaint, despite testing positive, she attended a film shoot and was moving around in public places unmindful that she was a carrier and could pose a threat to the general public.
However, her team has claimed that the actress had 'tested negative in multiple reports'.
