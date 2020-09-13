After being attacked by Sushant's fans, Shibani Dandekar, Anusha delete '#releaseRhea' posts from Instagram

After demanding justice for actress Rhea Chakraborty - girlfriend of Sushant Singh Rajput who has been accused by his family of abetting his suicide and extortion among other charges - Shibani Dandekar had taken to Instagram to share another post, asking for the release of her friend. The singer and her sister, TV personality Anusha Dandekar, have both taken down their posts from the photo-sharing app, for reasons unknown.
On Thursday evening, the Dandekar sisters had shared a photo of Chakraborty from when she was arrested by the Narcotics Bureau (NCB) and used the hashtags '#ReleaseRhea, #justiceforrhea'.
While the sisters have taken down the posts, it is still visible on singer Monic Dongra and celebrity make up artist Shaan Muttathil's accounts.
Monica has captioned the post: "Some facts about @rhea_chakraborty ‘s arrest... She was....
1. Coerced by NCB to make self incriminating statements
2. Grilled for 8 hours each for 3 days straight without a lady investigating officer present
3. No contraband recovered
4. No consumption... #releaserhea"
"#ReleaseRhea #JusticeForSushant #JusticeForRhea. #iAmSorryBabu what #media did to u ...I am sorry how some Chanel’s changed the story ,,,, I am sorry ur biggest enemy is ur own gender... I am so sorry for this country. I am so sorry for the next generation of girls ... I am so sorry for all the dreamers out their . Let ppl Hve fun now but they will be a day they will understand. I am so sorry ur not from a big family , I am so sorry for u to love a person, who’s family never cared about him till his dead," wrote Shaan.
Check out the post here:
This comes days after a user edited Shibani Dandekar's Wikipedia page after she called out late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande for targeting Rhea.
"Shibani Dandekar (born 27 August 1980) is an Indian singer, actress and anchor and model. She began her flop career working as a television anchor in American television," the edited version reads.
"Following her return to India, she began hosting several shows in Hindi television and events, besides working as a model and a flop singer as well. None of her songs have ever been published. She was one of the co-hosts of the 2019 ICC cricket World Cup."
