After being attacked by Sushant's fans, Shibani Dandekar, Anusha delete '#releaseRhea' posts from Instagram

After demanding justice for actress Rhea Chakraborty - girlfriend of Sushant Singh Rajput who has been accused by his family of abetting his suicide and extortion among other charges - Shibani Dandekar had taken to Instagram to share another post, asking for the release of her friend. The singer and her sister, TV personality Anusha Dandekar, have both taken down their posts from the photo-sharing app, for reasons unknown.

On Thursday evening, the Dandekar sisters had shared a photo of Chakraborty from when she was arrested by the Narcotics Bureau (NCB) and used the hashtags '#ReleaseRhea, #justiceforrhea'.