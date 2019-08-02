After Avatar, Govinda claims he was offered Jackie Shroff's role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Devdas

Govinda is undoubtedly one of the finest actors in the industry. The actor gave several hits in his time which included Raja Babu, Hero No 1, Coolie No 1 among others.

This past weekend, Govinda appeared on Rajat Sharma’s show Aap Ki Adalat where he opened about various aspects of his life including believing in numerology, Ranveer Singh, Salman Khan, fall out with David Dhawan and Kader Khan among others. During the interview, he revealed that he rejected a role in James Cameron’s Avatar.

Now, another bit has been revealed that he was also offered the role of Chunnilal in Sanjay Leela Bhansali‘s Devdas. The role was played by Jackie Shroff. Govinda stated, “I asked Sanjay aapko mere mein Chunni Lal kaha dikhta hai? I was a superstar at that time. Mujhe laga theek hai, aap top ke director ho, achchhi baat hai, par aap mujhe character role kyu de rahe hai. Maine kaha ek kaam karna, Shah Rukh se kaho ki woh mujhe kahe. I can do the film for friendship but I won’t do it otherwise. I won’t do the film because you are a star or a top director. I love Shah Rukh a lot. We haven’t done a film together but he is a very nice person.”