After Aryan Khan's arrest in drug case, his pic with Shanaya Kapoor from cruise goes viral on the internet

Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood mega-star Shah Rukh Khan and producer Gauri, and two others were on Sunday arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Sunday in connection with the rave party busted aboard a luxury cruise ship.

The star son and two others - who were among eight, including two girls, detained by the NCB on Saturday.

Hours after his arrest, Aryan's picture from the cruise with Shanaya Kapoor, daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor, went viral on the internet. In the picture, Aryan and Shanaya are seen posing for a picture with their friend Karan Mehta.

While it is unclear if Shanaya was also on the cruise ship which was raided, Aryan has donned the same outfit he was seen wearing in a leaked video clip.

Shanaya Kapoor is the niece of superstar Anil Kapoor. The diva is all set to make her debut in Bollywood in an untitled film from Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

Meanwhile, Aryan and the other two - who were among eight, including two girls, detained by the NCB since morning - are likely to be produced before a magistrate court shortly.

They were taken for a medical examination to a government hospital, but the NCB has not yet made any official statement on the latest development.

The action came after the NCB's dramatic swoop on Saturday evening aboard the Cordelia Cruises deluxe ship as it was preparing for a scheduled Mumbai-Goa voyage, stunning the people, especially in the entertainment industry.

Published on: Sunday, October 03, 2021, 06:29 PM IST