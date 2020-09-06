After Arjun Kapoor, now Malaika Arora tests COVID-19 positive

After her beau Arjun Kapoor announced that he'd tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Malaika Arora too tested positive on Sunday.

Malaika's younger sister Amrita Arora confirmed the news to Economic Times earlier in the day. Malaika is now quarantining at home, she said.

Earlier in the day, Malaika's boyfriend Arjun Kapoor announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

The 'Panipat' actor took to Instagram to share the news and wrote, " It is my duty to inform all of you that I have tested positive for coronavirus. I'm feeling ok and I'm asymptomatic. I have isolated myself at home under the advice of doctors and authorities and will be under home quarantine. I thank you all in advance for your support and I will keep you all updated about my health in the days to come. These are extraordinary and unprecedented times and I have faith that all of humanity will overcome this virus.

Much love,

Arjun."