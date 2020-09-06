After Arjun Kapoor, now Malaika Arora tests COVID-19 positive

After her beau Arjun Kapoor announced that he'd tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Malaika Arora too tested positive on Sunday.
Malaika's younger sister Amrita Arora confirmed the news to Economic Times earlier in the day. Malaika is now quarantining at home, she said.
Earlier in the day, Malaika's boyfriend Arjun Kapoor announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19.
The 'Panipat' actor took to Instagram to share the news and wrote, " It is my duty to inform all of you that I have tested positive for coronavirus. I'm feeling ok and I'm asymptomatic. I have isolated myself at home under the advice of doctors and authorities and will be under home quarantine. I thank you all in advance for your support and I will keep you all updated about my health in the days to come. These are extraordinary and unprecedented times and I have faith that all of humanity will overcome this virus.
Much love,
Arjun."
In June, Arjun's father Boney Kapoor's house staff members had tested positive for COVID-19. After the first house help tested positive for COVID-19, all the other staff members and the Kapoor family had undergone the test. Although, all of them were asymptomatic, two of the staff members had tested positive while Jhanvi, Boney and Khushi had tested negative.
After all the three members of his house staff recovered and the family completed home quarantine, Boney had tweeted, "Happy to share that while my daughters and I had always been tested negative, our three staff members who had tested positive for COVID19, have fully recovered and tested negative. Our 14 days home quarantine period has also ended and we look forward to starting afresh."
Thanking BMC workers and Mumbai police, Kapoor added: "My family and I would like to thank the doctors, healthcare workers, BMC, Mumbai Police, State and Central Government for their help and support not just to us but to all across Maharashtra and India. Together we shall overpower Covid19 virus."
