After Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli welcome baby girl, Taimur Ali Khan trends on Twitter - check out best memes, jokes

Moments after India captain Virat Kohli and his actor wife Anushka Sharma welcomed a baby girl, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's son Taimur's name made its way to Twitter's trending tab. Several netizens took to the micro-blogging app to share hilarious memes and jokes about the popularity of Tim Tim.
A user wrote, "Taimur's pap frenzy has just taken a hit. It's time for paps to chase the new girl in town. #virushkababy."
"Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma blessed with a child.
Le Taimur : Popularity sankat mein hai," read a tweet
Check out the best memes here:
India captain Virat Kohli and his actor wife Anushka Sharma were on Monday blessed with a baby girl. Kohli made the announcement on his official Twitter handle.
"We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes," Kohli tweeted.
"Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time," added the star batsman who returned from Australia on paternity leave after leading India in the first Test.
