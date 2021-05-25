After Anushka and Aishwarya, Sri Lankan artist creates doll inspired by Miss Universe runner up Adline Castelino

A Sri Lankan doll maker has created a beautiful doll inspired from a look by Adline Castelino, who represented India at the 69th edition of LIVA Miss Diva Universe 2020, and emerged as the third runner up.

An Instagram page named Nigydolls shared the pictures of the beautiful doll, which is currently winning heats on the internet.

From similar pink saree to traditional Indian jewellery, the artist has perfectly captured Adline's look from the prestigious pageant.

"The costume embodies the true essence of a Woman. The saree is a traditional attire binds the whole country together. The beautiful colour inspired by the National flower of India," the artist wrote in the caption.

Check out the pictures here: