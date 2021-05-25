After Anushka and Aishwarya, Sri Lankan artist creates doll inspired by Miss Universe runner up Adline Castelino

A Sri Lankan doll maker has created a beautiful doll inspired from a look by Adline Castelino, who represented India at the 69th edition of LIVA Miss Diva Universe 2020, and emerged as the third runner up.
An Instagram page named Nigydolls shared the pictures of the beautiful doll, which is currently winning heats on the internet.
From similar pink saree to traditional Indian jewellery, the artist has perfectly captured Adline's look from the prestigious pageant.
"The costume embodies the true essence of a Woman. The saree is a traditional attire binds the whole country together. The beautiful colour inspired by the National flower of India," the artist wrote in the caption.
Check out the pictures here:
The artist's collection also features other Indian celebrities like Bollywood actors Anushka Sharma, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Nora Fatehi.
Adline Castelino recently shared her plans on joining Bollywood,
"Being in the entertainment industry, this is something that comes very naturally regardless of representing India in a beauty pageant or not. It's not because of the pageant that I will go join the industry, this is a part of my job. I am also interested in starting a business of my own, starting an agricultural business, maybe further down the line in politics," she told ANI.
"I am just 22 right now, so I'm open to a lot more adventure and I don't like to limit myself. I also want to give an example to people to not to restrict themselves to one particular thing," she said.
Giving an example, Castelino added, "Even Sushmita, even if she is an actor today, she is also an entrepreneur and she has her own line of jewellery. Even Lara Dutta ma'am is an incredible person in entertainment, and she has her own cosmetic and sanitisation brand. So, I think women are multidimensional and I would want to be many things at one time."
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)