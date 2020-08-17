After announcing Nishikant Kamat's demise prematurely, Milap Zaveri quits 'toxic' Twitter

On Monday, director Nishikant Kamat, best known for directing the thriller drama "Drishyam", action film "Force" and Irrfan Khan-starrer "Madaari", passed away. He was 50.

But while the news of his demise came on Monday evening, the murmurs regarding the same had started several hours ago, even as Kamat fought for his life. ‘Marjaavaan' director Milap Zaveri had tweeted his condolences before fact-checking himself and stating in a follow-up post that the director was "v critical and fighting life and death".