After almost a decade, Abhishek Bachchan – Aishwarya Rai to reunite onscreen?

Bollywood’s power couple Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are reportedly set to reunite onscreen for their 9th film.

The star duo has featured in eight films together which include "Dhai Akshar Prem Ke", "Kuch Naa Kaho", "Umrao Jaan", "Dhoom 2", "Guru", "Raavan", "Bunty Aur Babli", and "Sarkar Raj".

It was earlier reported that AB and Ash will share screen space in Anurag Kashyap’s film titled “Gulab Jamun.”

When asked about the status of the project, Bachchan said that he doesn’t know what’s happening with it, but does look forward to working with Kashyap again, after their last collaboration “Manmarziyaan”.

Speaking about working with his wife, junior Bachchan told Bollywood Hungama, “It is always a pleasure working with her. She’s my favourite co-star and she inspires me to do my best whenever we work together. We’ve done some really rewarding work together. I am sure we will be cast together again really soon.”

Abhishek was last seen in Anurag Basu's "Ludo". The anthology film has four stories about protagonists tied together by unavoidable circumstances and coincidences.

His forthcoming film projects include "The Big Bull" and "Bob Biswas".

"The Big Bull", directed by Kookie Gulati, the film is reportedly based on India's securities scam of 1992.

Meanwhile, "Bob Biswas" was the name of the poker-faced contract killer, which became the breakout character of Sujoy Ghosh's 2012 film 'Kahani', starring Vidya Balan.

The movie, which is a character-based spin-off film will be directed by debutant director Diya Annapurna Ghosh, whose previous short film was selected for Cannes Film Festival in 2018.

“Bob Biswas”, which is slated to be released sometime mid next year will be presented by Red Chillies Entertainment.