'After all the troubles I give...': Kangana Ranaut pens emotional note for her parents after 4th National Film Award win

Kangana Ranaut received her fourth National Film Award on Monday (October 25). She was awarded the Best Actress Award for her performances in the films 'Manikarnika: Queen of Jhansi' and 'Panga'.

On Instagram, Kangana shared several pictures of her look before walking up to the stage to receive the award. She also took to the photo-sharing application to thank her parents for being her support system.

After receiving the prestigious award, Kangana posted a couple of photos of her with her parents from the ceremony alongside the thank you note.

"We all grow up with a deep desire to be worthy of our parents love, care and sacrifices...After all the troubles I give my mummy papa such days seem to make up for all those mischiefs ..Thank you for being my mummy papa I wouldn't want it any other way," she wrote.

In the pictures, Kangana, her father, and her mother can be seen flaunting the Rajat Kamal that the actor got at the 67th National Film Awards ceremony.

For the special occasion, she chose to wear a traditional off-white silk saree. "All set to receive the highest honour for an artist in the country today .... National Award," she captioned the post.

This is Kangana's fourth National Award. Earlier, she won Best Supporting Actress for her role in 'Fashion' and Best Actress Awards for 'Queen' and 'Tanu Weds Manu Returns'.

Published on: Monday, October 25, 2021, 05:24 PM IST