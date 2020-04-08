After all the chaos, Aamir Khan finally donates to combat COVID-19

New Delhi: Joining the long list of Bollywood celebrities who have chipped in with donations to aid the country's battle against COVID-19, superstar Aamir Khan contributed to the PM-CARES Fund and the CM relief fund of Maharashtra.

In addition to donating to the funds, the 'Lagaan' actor will also be extending support to the daily wage workers who were employed in his upcoming film 'Laal Singh Chaddha.' Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the details about Khan's donations on his social media.