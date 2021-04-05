After Akshay Kumar, 45 junior artists of 'Ram Setu' test COVID-19 positive

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar on Sunday said he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and is under home quarantine.

The 53-year-old actor took to Twitter to share his diagnosis and said he is following all the necessary protocols.

"I wish to inform everyone that, earlier this morning, I have tested positive for COVID-19. Following all the protocols I have immediately isolated myself. I am under home quarantine and have sought necessary medical care," he wrote.

The star, who was shooting for "Ram Setu" in the city, urged all those who came in contact with him to get themselves tested.

"I would sincerely request all those that have come in contact with me get themselves tested and take care. Back in action soon!" he said.