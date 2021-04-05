After Akshay Kumar, 45 junior artists of 'Ram Setu' test COVID-19 positive

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar on Sunday said he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and is under home quarantine.
The 53-year-old actor took to Twitter to share his diagnosis and said he is following all the necessary protocols.
"I wish to inform everyone that, earlier this morning, I have tested positive for COVID-19. Following all the protocols I have immediately isolated myself. I am under home quarantine and have sought necessary medical care," he wrote.
The star, who was shooting for "Ram Setu" in the city, urged all those who came in contact with him to get themselves tested.
"I would sincerely request all those that have come in contact with me get themselves tested and take care. Back in action soon!" he said.
Now, according to a report by ETimes, a crew of about 100 people was to join the film set at Madh Island in Mumbai.
However, Akshay and film’s producer Vikram Malhotra made it mandatory was them to have a test done. It turned out that 45 of the crew members tested positive for COVID-19.
Kumar is the latest Bollywood celebrity to have tested positive for COVID-19 after Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Narayan, Rupali Ganguly, Kartik Aaryan and Aamir Khan among others.
On the work front, Kumar is awaiting the release of Rohit Shetty's "Sooryavanshi". He also has Aanand L Rai's "Atrangi Re", Farhad Samji-directed "Bachchan Pandey", Ranjit Tiwari's "Bell Bottom" and Yash Raj Films project "Prithviraj" in the pipeline.
Maharashtra on Sunday reported the highest single-day rise of 57,074 coronavirus positive cases while 222 patients succumbed to the infection, the state health department said.
Notably, Maharashtra had recorded its highest rise in the number of cases in a day after September 17, 2020, when it had added 24,619 infections, only the day earlier on April 3 with the addition of 49,447 cases.
The overall tally of cases in Maharashtra now stands at 30,10,597 while the death toll is 55,878, it said.
Mumbai city also registered the record single-day rise of 11,206 cases on Sunday.
Of the 222 deaths in Maharashtra, 123 fatalities had occurred in the last 48 hours, the department said in a statement.
Alarmed by the huge rise in cases over the last few days, the state government on Sunday announced a weekend lockdown and night curfew during the weekdays from Monday to April 30, in addition to a slew of other restrictions like the closure of private offices, theatres and salons.
With PTI inputs
