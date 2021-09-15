After Ajay Devgn, Vicky Kaushal to join 'Into the Wild' with Bear Grylls

After Ajay Devgn joining 'Into the Wild' with Bear Grylls, Vicky Kaushal is all set to join the franchise on a separate episode.

How's the josh? HIGH SIR!

Well, why wouldn't it be? Youth heartthrob Vicky Kaushal would be testing his survival instincts along with Bollywood’s favourite super cop Ajay Devgn in the new season of Discovery Networks' Into the Wild with Bear Grylls.

They would be seen exploring the wild with the world famous adventurer and survivalist Bear Grylls in Maldives for which the shoot is soon to commence!

Following the overwhelming success of the previous seasons featuring versatile actor Akshay Kumar, southern superstar Rajnikant and honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the indomitable and fierce Ajay Devgn and Vicky Kaushal alongside Bear Grylls are all set to expect the unexpected whilst embarking on unprecedented challenges.

This cult franchise will first premier on discovery+ app.

On work front, Vicky will next be seen in Shoojit Sircar's ‘Sardar Udham Singh’, where he plays the titular revolutionary.

Vicky will also be seen sharing screen space with former beauty queen Manushi Chhillar in an untitled project.

He is also set to play Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw in the biopic 'Sam Bahadur' helmed by Meghna Gulzar.

Published on: Wednesday, September 15, 2021, 12:31 PM IST