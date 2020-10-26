After accusing Anurag Kashyap of sexual assault, Payal Ghosh joins Republic Party of India (RPI)

Actress Payal Ghosh who accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual assault has now joined the Republic Party of India (RPI).
She joined the party in the presence of party chief and Union minister Ramdas Athawale.
"I thank her for joining the party and I welcome her," he said.
Payal has been designated as the vice president of the women's wing of the party.
On September 20, Ghosh alleged that Anurag Kashyap had forced himself upon her. On October 1, Kashyap was questioned by Versova police in the alleged sexual assault case.
Ghosh had earlier threatened to sit on a hunger strike if the entire case was not taken up fairly by Mumbai Police. She had reportedly filed two complaints against the filmmaker. While one was filed with the Mumbai Police over charges of harassment; the other was filed with NCB, wherein she had asked the anti-narcotics agency to look into the drug angle related to Kashyap.
Earlier, she wrote to the President Ramnath Kovind requesting his intervention in the case pertaining to her sexual harassment complaint. She also approached Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh seeking Y-level security for her lawyer and her.