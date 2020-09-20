After accusing Anurag Kashyap of sexual assault, actress Payal Ghosh to file FIR against him

Actress Payal Ghosh on Saturday accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment and said the latter made her feel "uncomfortable".

Taking to Twitter, the 'Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi' actress tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and urged him to take action against Kashyap. She wrote, "@anuragkashyap72 has forced himself on me and extremely badly. @PMOIndia @narendramodi ji, kindly take action and let the country see the demon behind this creative guy. I am aware that it can harm me and my security is at risk. Pls help!"

Speaking to ANI, Ghosh said, "He made me feel uncomfortable. I felt bad about it, whatever happened should not have happened. If someone approaches you for work, it does not mean the person is prepared for anything."

"I tried to say it before also but my family and friends stopped me. My family is very orthodox. I posted about this also on Twitter but was later forced to delete due to peer pressure," she added.

However, Anurag Kashyap said the sexual assault allegations are "baseless". "Wow, it took so long to try to silence me. You lied so much in this effort and also dragged other women despite you being a woman. Have some dignity madam! I will just say that all your allegations are baseless," Kashyap tweeted in Hindi.

He said, "In the process of accusing me, you also dragged the Bachchan family and my artists, but you failed. I married twice. If it is a crime, then I accept it. I also admit that I have loved a lot whether it was my first wife, my second wife, or any lover, or any other woman I have worked with." "I will never behave this way nor will tolerate such manners. will see what happens. Pray and love to you. Apologies for answering your English in my Hindi," Kashyap added.