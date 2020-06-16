After Abhinav Kashyap reveals Salman Khan sabotaged his projects, Twitter asks to disclose Bollywood bullies

After the untimely demise of Sushant Singh Rajput sparked a conversation about the cruel side of Bollywood, 'Dabangg' director Abhinav Singh Kashyap launched a scathing attack on Salman Khan and his brothers Arbaaz and Sohail Khan. The filmmaker has claimed that he was exploited and bullied by the hands of Khans.

He also revealed that Salman Khan and his family sabotaged all his upcoming projects.

Following the revelation, Twitter urged to disclose bullies in Bollywood as one user wrote: "#AbhinavKashyap has name-dropped. THANK YOU. Everyone else being bullied in Bollywood, please follow. Share your stories, expose the reality.. call THEM out, name them.. take a step towards change!"