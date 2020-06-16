After Abhinav Kashyap reveals Salman Khan sabotaged his projects, Twitter asks to disclose Bollywood bullies

After the untimely demise of Sushant Singh Rajput sparked a conversation about the cruel side of Bollywood, 'Dabangg' director Abhinav Singh Kashyap launched a scathing attack on Salman Khan and his brothers Arbaaz and Sohail Khan. The filmmaker has claimed that he was exploited and bullied by the hands of Khans.
He also revealed that Salman Khan and his family sabotaged all his upcoming projects.
Following the revelation, Twitter urged to disclose bullies in Bollywood as one user wrote: "#AbhinavKashyap has name-dropped. THANK YOU. Everyone else being bullied in Bollywood, please follow. Share your stories, expose the reality.. call THEM out, name them.. take a step towards change!"
"It's TRUE or not don't know but worth reading & reality should come out," wrote another user.
While many netizens are backing Kashyap, there are few who think a 'substandard' director is playing the blame-game.
"Even substandard director like #AbhinavKashyap blaming system. Now it's easy u couldn't make it in Bollywood just blame anyone not your talent.If this was the case then #AnuragKashyap could never made so big in Bollywood. All flop hero, heroine & directors will come up with story," a user wrote.
"#AbhinavKashyap made one of the crappiest movie Besharam.When Ranbir Kapoor was top of his game,with Rishi Kapoor & Neetu Singh. Got the biggest release date gandhi jayanti. You can't watch 2 minutes if this movie. Rather than blaming talent only intention is to seek sympathy."
For the unversed, Abhinav Singh Kashyap is the younger brother of director Anurag Kashyap. While brother Anurag made unconventional films like 'Gangs of Wasseypur' and 'That Girl in Yellow Boots', Abhinav carved a niche for himself with masala entertainer like 'Dabangg'. The filmmaker rose to fame after directing Salman Khan's 2010 action comedy film 'Dabangg'. Abhinav Kashyap didn't just helm the film, he had also penned down the script along with Dilip Shukla and had played a big role in the creation of Chulbul Pandey. After the Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha starrer became the highest grossing film of 2010, Abhinav became one of the most sought after directors in the industry.
