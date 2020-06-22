After Abhinav Kashyap claims Being Human launders money, Arbaaz Khan threatens legal action

After the untimely demise of Sushant Singh Rajput sparked a conversation about the cruel side of Bollywood, 'Dabangg' director Abhinav Singh Kashyap had launched a scathing attack on Salman Khan and his brothers Arbaaz and Sohail Khan. Earlier this month, the filmmaker had claimed that he was exploited and bullied by the hands of Khans. On Saturday, Abhinav once again took to Facebook and wrote, "Salim Khan’s biggest idea is Being Human. The charity being done by Being Human is just a show-off. Five cycles used to be distributed in front of my eyes during the shooting of ‘Dabangg’, next day the newspapers would print that the generous Salman Khan has donated 5000 cycles to the poor. It was all an effort to cleanse Salman Khan’s image so that the media and the judges were kind to them in his criminal court cases."

He further wrote, "They are making money by fooling the innocent public. They are selling Rs 500 jeans for Rs 5000 and laundering money in the name of charity. Their intention is not to give anything to anyone, but to only acquire from people. The government needs to probe Being Human…I will cooperate with the government."