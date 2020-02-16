After Aamir Khan, Kangana Ranaut, now lyricist Manoj Muntashir bids goodbye to award functions

Hindi film actors - Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn, Kangana Ranaut, John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi have already ditched Bollywood award functions. Adding to the list, now lyricist Manoj Muntashir has decided to bid goodbye to these events.
Muntashir who had written the sensational song "Teri Mitti" from Akshay Kumar starrer 'Kesari', was nominated at the Filmfare Awards 2020 which was held on Saturday night in Guwahati, Assam.
However, the lyricist faced disappointment as the coveted award in Best Lyrics category went to Divine and Ankur Tewari for "Apna Time Aayega" from the movie 'Gully Boy'.
He took to Twitter to express his disappointment. He wrote that that he will not be able to write lines better than he wrote in the song 'Teri Mitti' from Kesari for which he was nominated. He added that he has decided to never attend award functions in the future.
“Dear Awards…Even if I try all my life..I won’t be able to write a better line than ..’Tu Kahti Thee Tera Chaand Hoon Main Aur Chaand Hoon MainAur Chaand Humesha Rahta hai.’ You failed to honour the words which made millions of Indians cry and care for their motherland. It would be a great disrespect to my art if I still continue caring for you. So here I bid you a final goodbye. I officially announce- I won’t attend any award show till I breathe my last. Alvida,” he wrote.
The Filmfare Awards 2020 saw the presence of stars like Ranveer Singh, Taapsee Pannu, Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar, Madhuri Dixit and several others. Vicky Kaushal and Karan Johar turned hosts for the night.
Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy bagged a historic 13 awards at the ceremony. Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt took home the black lady for Best Actor in a Leading role and Best Actress in a leading role respectively.
(With inputs from Bollywood Hungama)
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)