After Aamir Khan, Kangana Ranaut, now lyricist Manoj Muntashir bids goodbye to award functions

Hindi film actors - Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn, Kangana Ranaut, John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi have already ditched Bollywood award functions. Adding to the list, now lyricist Manoj Muntashir has decided to bid goodbye to these events.

Muntashir who had written the sensational song "Teri Mitti" from Akshay Kumar starrer 'Kesari', was nominated at the Filmfare Awards 2020 which was held on Saturday night in Guwahati, Assam.

However, the lyricist faced disappointment as the coveted award in Best Lyrics category went to Divine and Ankur Tewari for "Apna Time Aayega" from the movie 'Gully Boy'.