After a ‘traumatic’ 2020, Rhea Chakraborty will return to work in 2021, says Rumi Jaffery

Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty was one of the trending personalities on Google search in 2020. The result was an extensive media trial and a ‘witch-hunt’ that made Rhea the most talked about person for months.

Rhea, who may have not garnered as much fame through her movies, headlined as late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend post his death.

Now, after a traumatic 2020, the actress is all set to resume work in the New Year, informs close friend and filmmaker Rumi Jaffery.

Speaking to Spotboye, Rumi said, “It has been a traumatic year for her. Of course, the year was bad for everyone. But in her case, it was a trauma on another level. Can you imagine any girl from a well-to-do middleclass family spending a month in jail? It has crushed her morale completely.”

“Rhea will return to her work early next year. I met her recently. She was withdrawn and quiet. Didn’t speak much. Can’t blame her after what she has gone through. Let the heat and dust settle down. I’m sure Rhea will have a lot to say,” he added.

Rajput, 34, was found hanging at his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14. After a case of alleged abetment of suicide was registered against Rhea by Rajput's parents, a parallel probe into alleged drug procurement by her also began on the basis of her WhatsApp chats.

Rhea, 28 was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau on September 8 and granted bail after a month on October 7.

Her brother, Showik, who was arrested by the NCB on September 4, was granted bail three months later in December.

Rhea's lawyer Satish Maneshinde said that "truth and justice have prevailed". "The hounding and witch-hunt by three central agencies--the CBI, ED and NCB --of Rhea should come to an end. We remain committed to truth," he said.

Rhea, however, can't leave Mumbai without the NCB's permission and for traveling outside the country, she will need permission from the special NDPS court.